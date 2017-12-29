As 2017 is about to take a curtain call, Apple Inc offers a host of paid-for iOS apps to download at no charge at all. Part of this App Store year-end sale is productivity apps that you can use on a day-to-day basis.

IBTimes Singapore brings you a list of 10 iOS apps that you can get for free, plus a bonus app for those who want to learn the Japanese language. This offer is for limited-time on your iPhone or iPad now.

Meditation Studio (US$3.99)

Whether you want to reduce stress, ease anxiety, improve sleep or boost confidence, it's all in Meditation Studio. Enjoy guided meditations on everything from happiness to performance, plus meditations custom-made for moms, teens, kids and more.

Drinking Calculator (US$0.99)

Drinking Calculator is designed to calculate the amount of alcohol you can take today to be under the limit the next day by a given time. This alcohol calculator operates pro-actively and helps you to stay under the BAC limit.

Time Golden (US$0.99)

Time Golden is a new generation of time management tool which adopts TimeStamp tracing mode and has virtues of to-do list and mind mapping etc. You can use it as a simple to-do list, and you will get crucial data about how your precious time elapses away.

ManCam (US$1.99)

ManCam is the most simple and easy-to-use custom exposure manual camera for your iPhone. A powerful camera app with full control over your image. Quickly and simply adjust all parameters of your image. No more tapping and hoping to get a good shot.

FrameLapse Pro (US$0.99)

Make every moment of your life an instant moving picture. Create stunning time-lapse and stop-motion videos. With FrameLapse Pro, you can create back-and-forth looped videos/gifs, stop-motion videos/gifs, jitter/wiggle videos/gifs, time-lapse videos/gifs, and slideshow videos/gifs.

Gif Me! Camera (US$1.99)

Gif Me! is the best way to create and share short video in animated GIF or MP4. It's easy: capture a small moment with your built-in camera, and share it on social networks. You can apply an image filter too.

WorkBreaker (US$0.99)

WorkBreaker is a simple, but beautiful work timer, that will make you more productive and stay healthy with its highly customizable options. Easily set up timers for work sessions, breaks and long breaks with innovative and easy-to-use controls. Decide after how many work sessions you want to take a long break.

TriMeshImager (US$1.99)

TriMeshImager generates a triangular mesh from a photo and converts it to a vector image (drawing art). You can easily experience a digital art that converts to triangle, flower or heart pattern from photo. As mesh converter, one of the three types - "Grid", "Concentric Circles", "Painting" or "Stained Glass" can be selected.

Transcends (US$0.99)

Transcends is a success and motivation tool that helps all of us stay focused on our goals. With occasional reminders, it keeps us motivated to work towards accomplishing the goals.

MCBackup (US$0.99)

My Contacts Backup, or simply MCBackup, is the easiest way to backup and protect your contacts all from your phone without needing a computer or synchronization. You can backup all your contacts with a two touch and send them to yourself as a .vcf and .csv and share easily.

Bonus app: Yomiwa Japanese Dictionary (US$5.99)

Yomiwa is a fast and complete offline Japanese dictionary, including all modern features. Yomiwa also comes with powerful Character Recognition technology (OCR) which lets you translate Japanese into many target languages with your camera. The app displays a pop up with translations and definitions of single kanjis and words as soon as you point to Japanese characters with your iPhone or iPad.

You can as well take a picture or pick one from your camera roll and navigate it to translate chosen characters. Yomiwa also has a built-in drawing feature for you to draw and translate Japanese characters on your touch-screen with very high accuracy.

End the year right and enjoy your free iOS apps!