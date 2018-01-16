Free iOS apps of the day in the App Store sale include a language translator capable of understanding up to three other languages, and an essay app that will give you an idea which topics are best to write about. Download these and more paid-for iOS apps now while they are still free.

Multi Translate (US$12.99)

Multi Translate is a professional translator and interpreter app able to translate any language into three others at the same time. Just speak with your own voice, Multi Translate will convert it into text then translate, after which you can listen to the pronunciation of each language, even when your device is mute.

Pods Podcast Player (US$2.99)

Pods has over 450,000 shows with over 15 million episodes that you can stream or save for later. The app allows you to subscribe to any podcast on iTunes and other podcasts platforms.

Regression Calc (US$1.99)

Regression Calc performs many types of regressions and makes it easy to analyse data and generate best-fit curves. Additionally, the app computes r² values to show the accuracy of each regression.

Homey (US$0.99)

Homey is the perfect app to teach your kids about money through completing chores and working towards goals. With Homey, you can pay kids commissions based on chores they do around the house, like taking out the trash, cleaning their room or mowing the grass. And you can also set responsibilities that are required to teach kids that everyone needs to contribute to the household.

Essay Writing & Essay Topics (US$1.99)

Essays on persuasive essay topics, argumentative essay topics and much more are now made easy for you with this intuitive, useful and simple-to-use essay-writing app.

If you are thinking how you should write your essay or how to start an essay, Essay Writing & Essay Topics comes handy to save your time and effort on difficult essay writing tasks.

