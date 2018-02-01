Apple has been giving out a set of free iOS apps in its App Store sale week after week. Apps in the bargain are downloadable for free for a limited time. In this list, you can find a couple of productivity apps that'll definitely help on a daily basis:

HyperDroste (US$1.99)

HyperDroste lets you create amazing Droste effect images and animation from your photos. The Droste effect refers to an image that appears recursively within itself. A spiraling form of this effect was popularised back in 1956 by MC Escher, a famous Dutch artist, with his work named "Print Gallery".

Get HyperDroste for iOS from the App Store.

Translate It (US$1.99)

Do you want to travel to another country and you don't know the language? Are you translating a document and you don't know what does each word means? Translate IT is perfect to translate texts fast in your phone or tablet.

Get Translate It for iOS from the App Store.

Binaural Sleep Beats (US$0.99)

Binaural beats are scientifically proven to have frequencies designed to induce specific states of mind. The beats in Binaural Sleep have been engineered to help you sleep, power nap, or for people with tough racing minds, it has a longer cycle to get your brain ready for relaxation and deep sleep mode.

Get Binaural Sleep Beats for iOS from the App Store.

ARvid (US$0.99)

ARvid lets you add 3D animated objects into your world and take videos to share with friends. With the 3D Painting Pack, you get to choose from a range of brushes and colors to create 3D objects.

Get ARvid for iOS from the App Store.

Melody Composer Squared (US$4.99)

Melody Composer Squared is a unique editor for creating, analyzing, and editing melodies using their conversions to images. The app uses the Diagram, which graphically discovers messages and puzzles hidden in music. Melody Composer Squared will be interesting for children as an educational tool and for adults who would like to understand principles of a melody creation.

Get Melody Composer Squared for iOS from the App Store.

Tadaa SLR (US$3.99)

Now you can shoot SLR quality photos wherever you are. Tadaa SLR brings you the best depth-of-field and bokeh capability on your smartphone.

Get Tadaa SLR for iOS from the App Store.

MsgSecret (US$0.99)

MsgSecret is a secure message app with self-ciphering set up to encode and decode your messages. MsgSecret lets you share your ciphered messages to others directly through the app or using copy and paste method.

Get MsgSecret for iOS from the App Store.

Space Evaders (US$0.99)

Need some time to kill? Why not kill some enemies while you do it. Fly through space and attack ships and collect hearts for health.

Get Space Evaders for iOS from the App Store.

Kalkyl (US$1.99)

Kalkyl is just a really good calculator optimized for quick calculations.

Get Kalkyl for iOS from the App Store.

Vint B&W MII (US$1.99)

Vint B&W MII turns your iPhone or iPad into a stunning vintage black and white camera. It provides a blank canvas for you to create gorgeous photos.

Get Vint B&W MII for iOS from the App Store.

Tune in to IBTimes Singapore for more daily free iOS apps!