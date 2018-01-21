Apple welcomes you to an App Store sale packed with stunning iOS apps that you can get without spending a dime. This is a limited-time offer so grab your iPhone or iPad now and check this list of eight paid iOS that have gone free.

Security Robot (US$8.99)

Using your old iPhone, iPad or iPod, Security Robot captures unauthorised entries to your home, hotel room, etc. It can continuously record up to 700 hours, a feat that no other security app for iOS can do.

Paleo Recipe Pro (US$2.99)

Paleo Recipe Pro has over 50 recipes to help you cook the best paleo recipes differently. It has nine categories to choose from, and a save feature for later. You can also add ingredients to your personal shopping list.

Today's Stash (US$0.99)

With help of Today's Stash and integration with Health app, you can easily keep up with your daily activity. Just select your desired activity type and you are all set. To watch your current progress quickly and with easy, you can use Force Touch on Today's Stash icon.

Tile Rider (US$3.99)

Tile Rider is a single-player game where you control a small car, which is equipped with a weapon and a magnet gadget. Navigate each level of the virtual world from start to finish solving puzzles and outsmarting enemies.

AURA (US$2.99)

AURA has redefined how to beautify your photos. Snap, edit and share your photos, easier than ever. Our powerful and beautifully designed tools will help you add beautiful frames, filters, text and so much more to your photos, in the most creative and playful way ever.

Cardinal Land (US$1.99)

Cardinal Land is a geometric jigsaw puzzle game with an educational twist. Your task is to combine colourful animal image from pieces of different shapes. But hurry up, to receive all stars you have to complete the task in 30 seconds.

Matrix Music Pad (US$3.99)

Matrix Music Pad is a media art product produced by sound artist DJ nagureo (Reo Nagumo) and game designer Reo Yonaga's media production unit RxR Project and is the first media art product in the YUDO Music Toys series. The controls are very easy and the sound quality is superb, making it fully possible to create your own music or performance.

HanYou Chinese Dictionary and Translator (US$1.99)

HanYou allows you to instantaneously translate Chinese characters and text into English using the camera on your device in real-time. HanYou displays a pop-up window containing English translations and pinyin forms of Chinese Mandarin words and characters when you point the camera at them using your iPhone or iPad.

