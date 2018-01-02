Apple continues to offer free-to-download iOS apps from the App Store. Items in this post-New Year App Store sale come at a price on regular days, so this is a limited-time offer only.

At the end of this list is a US$10 visual meal planner app that helps users keep tabs on their weights. The app has premade eating plans with thousands of low-calorie meals.

You can now get that and 15 other paid iOS apps from the App Store free of charge:

Breathing Zone (US$3.99)

Discover mindfulness one breath at a time with Breathing Zone. Download Breathing Zone for iOS from the App Store.

Scelta (US$1.99)

Scelta compares weekly averages and shows your real weight progress. Download Scelta for iOS from the App Store.

Custom Notch Styles (US$0.99)

Custom Notch Styles can help you create a beautiful handset wallpaper for your iPhone and wallpapers designed for iPhone X. Download Custom Notch Styles for iOS from the App Store.

Fireworks Tap (US$1.99)

An app designed for infants, Fireworks Tap works by tapping the screen to watch the fireworks explode. Download Fireworks Tap for iOS from the App Store.

Fireworks Tap 2 (US$1.99)

A level-up fireworks app, this version offers a beautiful 3D graphics with realistic sounds and lighting effects. Download Fireworks Tap 2 for iOS from the App Store.

Sleep Hypnosis (US$1.99)

Sleep Hypnosis is a powerful sleep guide that will have you in a state of deep sleep in no time flat. Download Sleep Hypnosis for iOS from the App Store.

TruCalorie (US$2.99)

TruCalorie counter app offers tons of activities that will definitely help you in your weight loss program. Download TruCalorie for iOS from the App Store.

Groovy (US$0.99)

Groovy has a lot of beautiful photo filters created by professional photographers. Download Groovy for iOS from the App Store.

Water Cycle HD (US$1.99)

Water Cycle HD is an audio-visual exploration of the water cycle. Download Water Cycle HD for iOS from the App Store.

Bluetooth Scanner Raw (US$0.99)

Bluetooth Scanner Raw is the only iOS scanning app with raw Bluetooth packet live-streaming, similar to the popular network tool "Wireshark". Download Bluetooth Scanner Raw for iOS from the App Store.

On/Off Photo (US$5.99)

On/Off Photo allows users to hide, delete and manage photos already sent to friends, chat about the photos and get notified when somebody views the photo, all in real time. Download On/Off Photo for iOS from the App Store.

Status Art (US$1.99)

Status Art works by mixing the design you like into your wallpaper. Download Status Art for iOS from the App Store.

Sun Shield (US$0.99)

The Sun Shield app is packed with important sun exposure and UV Index information right at your fingertips. Download Sun Shield for iOS from the App Store.

Dating Apps Cheat (US$4.99)

Dating App Cheat is the world's most comprehensive dating app conversation tool. Download Dating Apps Cheat for iOS from the App Store.

VisuCaller (US$1.99)

VisuCaller scans and calls printed phone numbers. It can also scan contact information which can be saved to your device's contacts or an app list. Download VisuCaller for iOS from the App Store.

Make My Plate (US$9.99)

Make My Plate is a new, simple visual meal planner. It's the best way to lose weight through healthy eating. Pre-made healthy eating plans with thousands of low-calorie meals, a personalized healthy grocery list and community support which will make your life easier and keep you motivated. Download MakeMyPlate for iOS from the App Store.

Enjoy your post-New Year free iOS apps!