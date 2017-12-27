Apple sends a few post-Christmas treats to all of you in its latest App Store sale. From an app that helps you break bad habits to the one that helps you choose the right size of clothes and shoes, you surely have at least one useful app from this bunch.

IBTimes Singapore presents to you 10 paid iOS apps that you can get now without spending a dollar.

Habit List (US$3.99)

Create good habits. Break bad ones. Build a better you. Habit List includes everything you need to reach your goals, wrapped in a beautiful and intuitive interface. It motivates you, helps you stay focused and keeps you on track.

Drwer (US$0.99)

Drwer is the absolute simplest, most elegant, drawing app for designers. Drwer makes design drawing easy. Draw quickly right from the start. Shake to clear the screen and start again.

Simple Repeat Timer (US$0.99)

Simple Repeat Timer is beautifully designed and repeats over and over again. When the time is up, you'll get a double buzz and the session will repeat just like that.

Minecraft: Story Mode - S2 (US$3.99)

Now that Jesse and the gang have vanquished the Wither Storm, saved the world, and become totally super famous heroes, life has gotten a bit more complicated. With more responsibilities and less time for adventure, old friendships have started to fade--at least until Jesse's hand gets stuck in a creepy gauntlet that belongs to an ancient underwater temple. Together with old pals and new comrades alike, Jesse embarks on a brand new journey filled with tough choices, good times, and at least one temperamental llama.

Meditation Studio (US$3.99)

Whether you want to reduce stress, ease anxiety, improve sleep or boost confidence, it's all here in Meditation Studio. Enjoy guided meditations on everything from happiness to performance, plus meditations custom-made for moms, teens, kids and more.

Sizer (US$0.99)

Sizer can help you to choose the right size of clothes in the US, Europe, the UK, Japan or Russia. All you need to know is one of the sizes—the application will tell the rest. Making a shopping trip to another country, online purchasing and an unexpected gift to your beloved will be easier when you can convert sizes on the go.

Audrey (US$0.99)

Audrey is a revolutionary camera that takes the perfect selfie and edits photos using your voice and identifies an object. It also allows you to scan barcodes when you were in the mood to shop, while also allowing you to identify a beautiful bird that just showed up on your front porch.

Superimpose (US$1.99)

Just with a few taps, create professional-grade superimposed or juxtaposed photos on your iPhone. With the Superimpose app, you don't need a computer and expensive software to superimpose, blend, mix, combine, cut, copy and paste one photo on top of another anymore.

Healthy Slow Cooker Recipes (US$0.99)

Healthy Slow Cooker Recipes offers you a large set of slow cooking recipes which are easy to understand. One of its most powerful benefits is you can access everything offline.

Blue (US$0.99)

Blue visualises your seven-day weather forecast in a fast and colourful interface. Swipe up to see hourly weather represented by colour in a unique visual gradient, helping you quickly recognise weather patterns and plan your day accordingly.

