Just a couple of days before Christmas Day arrives, Apple is feeling generous, putting some good games into the bargain. In this list, however, are paid iOS games that you can get from the App Store totally free of charge. Get them now because this is a limited-time offer only.

UFO Blaster (US$0.99)

UFOs are invading and you are the last hope to destroy them all. Survive as long as you can and try to set the high score. UFO Blaster has two game modes: classic and survival.

Download UFO Blaster for iOS from the App Store.

Train Conductor 2: USA (US$2.99)

Control trains barrelling through famous American locations, sky-high over Miami Beach, through the underground of New York City, balancing above the Grand Canyon and more.

Download Train Conductor 2: USA for iOS from the App Store.

Number Puzzle (US$0.99)

Solve the puzzle by finding the missing numbers. The 3x3 grid contains numbers between 0 and 9. Each row adds to the totals on the right. Each column adds to the totals on the bottom. Each diagonal adds to the totals in the corners.

Download Number Puzzle for iOS from the App Store.

Streets of Rage Classic (US$0.99)

Three cops, a city on the edge, and a crime lord known only as Mr X--welcome to one of the all-time SEGA greats. Arm yourself with knives, bottles, and drainpipes and battle through eight thug-infested urban environments to bring order to the city. Relentless, explosive, and addictive as hell – Streets of Rage is the grand-daddy of beat-em-ups!

Download Streets of Rage Classic for iOS from the App Store.

Apollo Justice Ace Attorney (US$0.99)

Star as the rookie defence attorney, Apollo Justice, as he visits crime scenes, questions key witnesses and collects vital evidence before stepping into the courtroom to prove his clients' innocence.

Download Apollo Justice Ace Attorney for iOS from the App Store.

Star Thief (US$0.99)

Star Thief is Fruit Ninja meets Super Mario World! Daily Rush Mode is an all-new endless challenge mode set in a unique, procedurally generated level that changes every day. With the Apple Watch companion app, you have the power to freeze time with the tap of a button.

Download Star Thief for iOS from the App Store.

Flip Edge HD (US$0.99)

The simplest focus game to rule them all is here! Follow the Blue One and let's see how far can you go. Game over when the red ones out! Can you track that fast? Can you follow that doubled speed? Flip Edge HD is here!

Download Flip Edge HD for iOS from the App Store.

Drive About: Number Neighborhood (US$2.99)

Drive About: Number Neighborhood offers a wide variety of scenes and activities to suit a range of ages from Preschool to Kindergarten. Discover math as you drive through the city and countryside, sail to a submarine and dive to the bottom of the sea, guide a hot air balloon to the clouds and blast off into space with a rocket.

Download Drive About: Number Neighborhood for iOS from the App Store.

Neon Rider Space Rocket (US$0.99)

Neon Rider Space rocket is an action-packed game that features a hypnotic rocket moving through space, making its way through constantly moving obstacles.

Download Apollo Extreme Space Flight for iOS from the App Store.

W.AR (US$0.99)

This augmented reality application brings the gaming experience to a whole new level! Initialise a life-size gaming map in in the real world! Transform your garden into an active battlefield and fight against zombies! This game has all important ego shooter functionalities like Call of Duty, Left4Dead ...Search weapons in your garden and prepare for fight!

Download W.AR for iOS from the App Store.

Don't let these games for your iPhone and iPad go away without giving them a try. They might not be free next time you check them. Enjoy!