Local residents in Illinois were all pulled to a state of extreme fear as they noticed gigantic shelf-clouds graced the skies in the eeriest manner. The images of the strange incident soon went viral on online spaces which made many people believe that doomsday is imminent. The clouds which appeared in Illinois literally resembled those fearful scenes very similar to that of disaster Hollywood movies.

Local residents revealed that the sky looked very insane during the time of this strange sky phenomenon. Witnesses also added that the temperature in and around the area was dropped drastically when shelf-clouds appeared in the skies.

A video showing this bizarre sky event was soon uploaded to YouTube by conspiracy theory YouTube channel 'Mavi777'. As the video went viral, conspiracy theorists strongly started assuring that something strange is happening in the skies. Many conspiracy theorists claimed that aliens from deep space are creating these types of clouds to hide their presence.

A section of other conspiracy theorists believes that the formation of these clouds are the result of weather controlling programs like High-Frequency Active Auroral Research (HAARP) carried out secretly by the government.

As per these theorists, the government with the guidance of NASA and the US military is spraying chemtrails in the skies for weather manipulation, and these human interferences are the root cause of these strange sky events.

Some other conspiracy theorists argue that chemtrails are sprayed on the skies by the government to hide the existence of rogue planet Nibiru which is allegedly in its collision course towards earth. Nibiru believers strongly believe that earth will be hit by this rogue planet in the near future causing mass extinction. However, space agencies like NASA have classified Nibiru as an Internet hoax.

However, weather experts consider this sky phenomenon quite natural, and they reveal that there is nothing extraordinary or suspicious about shelf-clouds.