Sharing similar views of conspiracy theorist David Meade, a group of militant Christians has now claimed that the end of the world hs already been triggered since last year, and it will be completed in 2025.

According to these theorists, on September 23, 2017, the constellation Virgo was in alignment with the stars and biblical prophecies reveal that this signs the beginning of the seven-year tribulation period, Express UK reports.

Interestingly, this rare formation of Virgo constellation appeared just a month after the Great American solar eclipse. Extreme Christian believers argue that the eclipse was actually the great sign mentioned in Revelation 12:1.

Unsealed, a Christian conspiracy theory website writes that the great sign occurred on September 23, 2017, has already triggered the doomsday, and the world is now going through the seven-year tribulation period. The website also connects the increase in natural disasters with the biblical prophecies associated with the tribulation period. However, the website remained tightlipped on whether this apocalypse will be triggered by the arrival of Nibiru.

"Looking now in the rear-view mirror we can see that the Great Sign occurred on September 23–24, 2017 in immediate or close proximity to the Feast of Trumpets. But looking forward, I've learned something quite interesting: in 2025 the Feast of Trumpets falls precisely on September 23rd on both the Hebrew calendar and the more accurate Torah Calendar," wrote the conspiracy theorist in the website.

Recently, David Meade, a strong proponent of Nibiru apocalypse had revealed that the lone killer planet 'Planet X' will first make its appearance in the skies between May and December 2018. Meade argues that the arrival of Nibiru will trigger cataclysmic events all around the earth including earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and giant tsunamis.

Adding heat to these predictions, natural disasters all around the world are increasing dramatically. Recently, a strong sandstorm hit various parts of India resulting in the death of more than 160 people. In Hawaii, Kilauea volcano erupted recently, and conspiracy theorists strongly believe that these are all the signs of an imminent apocalypse.