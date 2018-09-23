Anwar Hadid is reportedly getting serious about his relationship with Kendall Jenner. However, the 19-year-old wants to keep dating life away from the spotlight for the moment.

According to Hollywood Life, Anwar is impressed with Kendall's personality. A source said: "Anwar is falling hard for Kendall. He thinks she is smart, funny, sexy and has incredible style. He does not want to screw it up with her, so he is doing his best to play it cool with her."

"He is not trying to post selfies with her on Instagram or brag to his friends about them. He doesn't want to do anything to scare Kendall away or blow his chances with her. Anwar has been crushing on Kendall for years, and he can't believe he has been kissing the model he thinks is one of the most beautiful woman in the world," the insider went on.

"Gigi and Bella are teasing their brother constantly about seeing their friend Kendall. They keep saying they should make gorgeous babies together and think he is already in love with her. But he refuses to share too much about what is really going on between him and Kendall," the source continued. "The last thing he wants is for his sisters to be in the middle of his relationship with Kendall."

Kendall and Anwar first sparked romance rumours when they were photographed making out at a CFDA Awards after party in New York City in June. On September 6, Page Six reported that Kendall and Anwar were seen making out again, at a Cipriani Downtown party in Soho with his sisters Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid nearby.

Meanwhile, during an interview with ET, Jenner said she feels the world is extremely interested in her personal life. She said: "It's not always easy, but I don't know, I just like to keep my private life private. I try my best, but at the same time, I try not to let being out with someone affect my everyday life. Like, if I want to go out and grab a smoothie with a friend who's a male, I'm not gonna let the paparazzi stop me from doing that and living my life and just being a normal person.

"I try to keep things as private as I can, but when it comes to a point, it's just not a big deal," she added.