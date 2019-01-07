EA has recently released the details on the available dates of the "Anthem" demo. So far, "Anthem" is one of the most anticipated games from the developer and many players are looking out to try this game. Here's what we know about the demo.

According to the official "Anthem" site, the "Anthem" VIP demo will start on Jan 25-27. Players who've pre-ordered "Anthem" will be assured to get in first as part of the pre-order bonuses. An item will also be given out to the VIP demo players to note that they're one of the first players to try out "Anthem." Other than early payers, EA is also giving out keys to players who will subscribe to the "Anthem" newsletter.

After the VIP demo will be the Open demo, which will run from Feb. 1-3. This will be the open for all demo, and could serve as your trial run if you want to try out "Anthem." As of now, we've yet to confirm the content of both demos. Nevertheless, it should be best to play the demo to feel the game rather than grind it out as most demos don't allow any carryover progression to the actual game on release.

However, be prepared as many players will have the same idea and you'll try out the game at a possibly unstable state. Problems like bugs, disconnection issues, and server overpopulation could be possible. Downloading the "Anthem" demo ahead of time is also possible to get in as soon as the demo starts. We'll have to wait and see if EA has prepared their servers for the surge of players trying out the free access to an AAA game.

So far, many players want to try out EA's "Anthem" after seeing the trailers since 2017. Its gameplay features some third-person shooting with a multiplayer feature. Many players would like to pick this up if they wish to play something big and epic with their friends. As of EA's previous releases like "Battlefield V" and the "Star Wars Battlefront 2," have flopped and further stoked their infamy among the fans as one of the worst developers in video games. "Anthem" may have a chance to correct that reputation if EA manages "Anthem's" release smoothly.

