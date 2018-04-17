Conspiracy theorists have been accusing NASA of faking moon landing for years. Even though these theorists have put forward several pieces of evidence to substantiate their claims, the space agency has always assured that the moon landing was genuine, and it was one giant leap for the mankind, as quoted by Neil Armstrong.

But now, conspiracy theory channel 'UFOmania' has uploaded a video apparently taken during the Appollo 16 mission. The video shows commanding officer John Young collecting lunar samples.

However, the conspiracy theory channel has figured out a major anomaly in the photo. In the background of the image, there is a weird structure resembling an alien base. Near the alien base, some people are seen standing.

The video soon went viral on the internet, and within 24 hours, it has received more than 20,000 views. Many people who watched the video too shared their views on this bizarre photo.

Most of the people who watched the video claimed that most of the moon landing photos were actually taken from some remote areas on the earth. According to these people, NASA had never gone to moon, and these images were taken from an unknown place on the earth where the American space agency has staged the landing.

"You know what it's all fake propaganda. Even the so-called craters are not impacted craters, look at them, look at them real good, they are perfectly round strip mining holes. Asteroids do not create perfect round holes, and they would create valleys and skid marks. All that the so-called craters show are [in] a perfect round circle," commented Terry Denton, a YouTube user.

However, skeptics are not convinced with the fake moon land theory, and they reveal that the object featured in the background of this image is moon rock.

Appollo 16 was NASA's 10th man mission of the Appollo space program. The mission was launched from the Kennedy Space Center on April 16, 1972, and it lasted for 11 days.