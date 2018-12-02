After more than two years since the official split, Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have finally reached an agreement over the custody of their six children. As per earlier reports, the couple's courtroom trial was all set to begin in the first week of December. So, considering that Brangelina has settled it out of the court, things might look positive from here on.

Angelina Jolie's lawyer, Samantha Bley DeJean told Entertainment Tonight in a statement that a custody arrangement was agreed two weeks ago that has now been signed by both Jolie and Pitt and the involved judge.

"The agreement, which is based on the recommendations of the child custody evaluator, eliminates the need for a trial," the statement continued. "The filing and details of the agreement are confidential to protect the best interests of the children."

A source close to Angelina Jolie revealed that the Tomb Raider movie actress is reportedly "pleased to be entering the next stage and relieved at the progress for the health of their family."

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie separated in September 2016 after two years of marriage. In the filed divorce papers, Angelina cited "irreconcilable differences." Back in August, By The Sea movie director filed court documents asking a judge to both finalise her divorce with Brad Pitt and force her estranged husband to pay child support for their six children, as well as pay what Angelina said he allegedly missed as per an informal agreement.

Ever since their split, the two movie stars have been engaged in an ugly custody battle, after the actress asked for physical custody of their children. While the Fight Club movie star responded to the petition by asking for a joint legal and physical custody.

Back in November, it was revealed by another source that "both parties are working together to try and reach an out-of-court settlement and avoid an actual trial."

With the new custody agreement, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie won't be headed for a trial in court. However, as of now, the terms of custody arrangements are not yet revealed to the media. But given the fact that the former couple fought for more than two years over it, the end result must have created a healthy environment for their six children.