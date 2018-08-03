American actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie is yet to get her hands on Jennifer Aniston's interview for InStyle magazine's August 2018 issue. The 49-year-old Friends star, who rarely talks about her personal life, addressed a number of speculations about her love life and baby plans.

According to a report in Hollywood Life, the Maleficent actress is eager to get a copy of the publication. A source said: "Angelina is in no hurry to read Jen's latest interview. She is curious about what Jen is up to, but Angie is too busy to stop her day to read about Brad's ex."

"However, because friends keep mentioning it to her, and she usually reads everything, Angie will probably come around to reading it eventually," the insider added.

"[Angie] is in no rush to read the interview or look at Jen's pictures. Angie has her own, full life with lots of kids to worry about first, so she is in no hurry to catch up with the single life of Jen," the source shared.

Jolie and Aniston have played an important role in Brad's life. The Just Go With It star and the Fury actor who were married between 2000 and 2005, split when he fell for Jolie on the set of the film Mr And Mrs Smith. Brad never had any kids with Aniston.

Meanwhile, Jolie filed for divorce from Brad on 19 September 2016 citing irreconcilable differences. They share six children together.

In February, Aniston shocked her fans by announcing her split from husband Justin Theroux after two-and-a-half years of marriage. She talked about the reports surrounding her life to InStyle. She said: "The misconceptions are 'Jen can't keep a man,' and 'Jen refuses to have a baby because she's selfish and committed to her career.' Or that I'm sad and heartbroken."

"First, with all due respect, I'm not heartbroken. And second, those are reckless assumptions. No one knows what's going on behind closed doors. No one considers how sensitive that might be for my partner and me. They don't know what I've been through medically or emotionally. There is a pressure on women to be mothers, and if they are not, then they're deemed damaged goods. Maybe my purpose on this planet isn't to procreate. Maybe I have other things I'm supposed to do?" she added.