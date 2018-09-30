The Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt drama seems to be never-ending. It appears that after pictures of Brad looking suave emerged, Angelina Jolie is having second thoughts about whether she made the right decision to let Brad go.

According to a report by Hollywood Life, a source revealed that "The further Angelina [Jolie] gets from their split, the more she thinks about Brad [Pitt] and misses having him in her life on a daily basis. Lately, there are times when Angelina feels major regrets over ending things with Brad. There are days she can't help but question if she made the right choices for her family. The more her anger at him fades the more she misses him."

But, before we jump to any conclusions about Brad and Angelina getting back together, the source didn't reveal whether the Maleficent actor is planning to make any move in that direction.

However, there are several things Jolie misses about her ex-husband, "she misses waking up next to him, starting her days with him and going to bed next to Brad. She misses the distinct way he smells, the sound of his laughter with the kids and his all-American good looks. The more she gets busy with work, the more she wonders if she made the right decision divorcing the biggest love of her life. Angelina knows Brad did his best to be a good dad and maybe she made a terrible mistake."

Angelina filed for divorce from Brad in September 2016, and since then they've been embroiled in a long-standing custody battle over their six children together.

It was earlier reported that the actress was finally starting to heal from all the hurt and pain because of the children.

A source close to Angelina had revealed exclusively to Hollywood Life that, "Angelina is finally healing from her split with Brad and she gives all the credit to her wonderful children. They've been her reason for getting up every morning and the reason she's been able to get over the biggest heartbreak of her life," said the insider.

The source further added, "Seeing how brave they've been and how resilient they've been has been a big inspiration to her. She says they're her greatest teachers in this life."