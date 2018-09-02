Angelina Jolie is reportedly not giving much importance to reports about her weight loss. A tabloid had recently pointed out that the actress has dropped down to her lowest weight ever.

Star magazine had claimed that the mother-of-six has stopped eating and is on the verge of collapsing. According to a report in Hollywood Life, Jolie is not paying much attention to it.

A source said: "Angelina tries not to pay attention to what people say about her. She always tells her kids that what other people think about them is none of their business and she does her best to keep that mindset herself. But when people are attacking her over her weight it is very hard not to take it personally, it hurts."

"Being there and present for her kids is all that really matters to her so she mostly just ignores this kind of talk. But she does wish people could practice more kindness and be less judgmental," the source shared.

Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September 2016 after two years of marriage. Following their split, the 43-year-old actress had talked about the "difficult time" that she and her family had been going through. During an interview with BBC World News. Angelina said: "I don't want to say very much about that, except to say it was a very difficult time. We are a family and we will always be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it."

"Many, many people find themselves in this situation," Angelina added. "My whole, my family...we've all being through a difficult time. My focus is my children, our children...and my focus is on finding this way through. We are and forever will be a family. I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer."