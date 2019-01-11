A teary-eyed Andy Murray all but confirmed that the upcoming Australian Open might be his last on the tennis court because of a recurring hip injury.

Murray has been playing tennis since he was 10-years old and is a very entertaining presence in front of the media. But a recurring hip injury has been bothering the 31-year-old for the last 20 months and after barely surviving a practice session against NovakDjokovic on January 10, the former world number 1 seemed to his fate.

"Not great," said a teary-eyed Murray to the press in Melbourne when asked about his fitness.

The scot then excused himself and left the interview room. When he returned, the dual Wimbledon champion and US Open winner said, "So I'm not feeling great."

"Been struggling for a long time, I've been in a lot of pain for probably about 20 months.

"I've pretty much done everything I could get my hip feeling better."

"I'm in a better place than I was six months ago but I'm still in a lot of pain. It's been tough."

Murray had told his team during the off-season that he would carry on till Wimbledon but it seems the end, sadly, will come much sooner.

"In the middle to the end of December in my training block, I spoke to my team, and I told them, 'I cannot keep doing this.' I needed to have an end point because I was playing with no idea when the pain was going to stop. I felt like making that decision. I said to my team, 'Look, I think I can get through this until Wimbledon. That's where I would like to stop playing.' But I am not certain I am able to do that."

Meanwhile, the tennis fraternity sent out their love to the modern-day great.