After releasing the Android Pie-based OxygenOS 9 to the OnePlus 6 series, the company is planning to expand the availability of the new software to OnePlus 5 and 5T.

In the latest weekly new update on the official forum, OnePlus has assured fans that the company will soon release Android Pie to the former flagship phones and would initially start with a beta program for select registered public testers.

It has already started China-region specific HydrogenOS 9 testing and will bring the same global OxygenOS ROM for India and global regions as early as next week.

When Will Android Pie OxygenOS 9 (Public) Version Release For OnePlus 5 And The 5T?

OnePlus was very quick in releasing the Android Pie update to the OnePlus 6. It rolled out within two months after Pixel phones got the Google's sweet pastry dish-flavoured mobile OS, beating several Android One series phones. We expect the company to have the same enthusiasm for the OnePlus 5 series.

Going by the previous release pattern, OnePlus is most likely to take a month to fully test the Android Pie OxygenOS 9 for the OnePlus 5 series and release the final version to the public by the end of December 2018 or early 2019.

