After releasing the Android Pie-based OxygenOS 9 to the OnePlus 6 series, the company is planning to expand the availability of the new software to OnePlus 5 and 5T.
In the latest weekly new update on the official forum, OnePlus has assured fans that the company will soon release Android Pie to the former flagship phones and would initially start with a beta program for select registered public testers.
It has already started China-region specific HydrogenOS 9 testing and will bring the same global OxygenOS ROM for India and global regions as early as next week.
When Will Android Pie OxygenOS 9 (Public) Version Release For OnePlus 5 And The 5T?
OnePlus was very quick in releasing the Android Pie update to the OnePlus 6. It rolled out within two months after Pixel phones got the Google's sweet pastry dish-flavoured mobile OS, beating several Android One series phones. We expect the company to have the same enthusiasm for the OnePlus 5 series.
Going by the previous release pattern, OnePlus is most likely to take a month to fully test the Android Pie OxygenOS 9 for the OnePlus 5 series and release the final version to the public by the end of December 2018 or early 2019.
Android Pie: Key features you should know
- One of the key aspects Android Pie is the digital wellbeing. It brings Dashboard, which highlights screen time and phone usage including how many times the device has been unlocked and a number of notifications received so that they get an overview on how much obsessed with the phone. It also allows users to set App Timers to put limits on app usage.
- Android Pie also comes with Wind Down and Do Not Disturb. With these features, users can set a daily schedule to get the phone ready for bed. Its screen fades to Grayscale, while Do Not Disturb silences notifications for a restful sleep. He/she can activate Do Not Disturb anytime they want to disconnect.
- Android Pie's Slices feature identifies relevant information of users' favourite apps to make them more easily accessible when they need them.
- Besides the usual Google security patch, Android 9 Pie brings numerous new safety features, including a standardized biometric authentication prompt to provide a more consistent authentication experience across Android.
- After upgrading to the Android Pie, devices will restrict any apps accessing users' phone microphone, camera, or other sensors when an app is idle or running in the background. (If an app does need to access a sensor, it will show a persistent notification on your phone.)
- Furthermore, Android 9 introduces several new security features, including a standardized biometric authentication prompt to provide a more consistent authentication experience across Android.
- The Pie update also brings important enhancements that protect all web communications and offer private web surfing. It enables encryption of Android backups with a client-side secret (the device PIN, pattern or password) for greater security.
- Android 9 Pie also makes notifications more useful and offer actionable functionalities with conversations such as attach photos and stickers along with suggesting smart replies. Also, helps users get things done faster by predicting their next move and displaying the right action on the phone.
- The new System navigation system offers a single home button that provides intelligent predictions and suggestions (user enabled).
- Other notable features include full-view screen friendly swipe-based navigation interface option, revamped setting drawer, adaptive battery and display, extend battery life and several others.