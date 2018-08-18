OnePlus bets huge on the software front and it offers the best user experience through OxygenOS. Another advantage of OnePlus smartphones is its commitment to rollout updates sooner than most OEMs, which means Android Pie is just around the corner.

OnePlus has confirmed that Android Pie will officially be available to OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5/5T, and OnePlus 3/3T smartphones, but the older models, OnePlus X and OnePlus 2, aren't getting the taste of Google's latest dessert flavoured OS. But there's no reason to be disappointed as XDA's senior member YumeMichi and site contributor Shreesha Murthy have a way to upgrade the older OnePlus phones to Android Pie.

This is huge for OnePlus X and OnePlus 2 owners as their phones weren't eligible for Android Nougat as well, and getting bumped up to Android 9.0 is a sweet treat. Since Android Pie for OnePlus 2 and OnePlus X is coming the unofficial way, there are some risks involved.

The developers used the Android 9 Pie's source code to build a port for the new OS, but it is still in its testing phase. Users who can flash the unofficial Android Pie port for OnePlus X and OnePlus 2 devices if they are willing to deal with some known issues.

Android Pie Port For OnePlus X

According to YumeMichi, Android Pie port for OnePlus X currently have issues with Camera HDR, USB MTP, Notification Slider and off-screen gestures. But the camera, Bluetooth, calls, SMS, data, boots, Wi-Fi, camcorder, audio, video playback, sensors, flashlight and GPS.

But the developer of this port warns those who are considering flashing their OnePlus X about the associated risks, such as bricked devices, dead SD cards and some errors related to the performance of the device. Moreover, flashing the OnePlus X with any third-party software will void the warranty. That said, YumeMichi has a guide on how to go about the flashing process on your OnePlus X, but we'd advise users to proceed with caution.

Android Pie Port For OnePlus 2

Similarly, owners of OnePlus 2 can also flash Pixel Experience custom ROM on their devices to get Android 9 Pie. The custom ROM appears to have no known bugs listed by Shreesha Murthy, but early testers have reported problems such as search bar force close, non-functioning long press for Google Assistant and more.

There are many features that work fine after flashing OnePlus 2 with Android Pie port, including Wi-Fi, calls, SMS, data, GPS, camera, Bluetooth, fingerprint scanner, Alert Slider, gestures, sound and vibration.