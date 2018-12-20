After weeks of delay, HMD Global Oy commenced the Android Pie beta testing for the Nokia 8, earlier in December. Now, the company has finally released the public version to the flagship phone.

Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer, HMD Global confirmed on Twitter that the Android Pie is being rolled out to the Nokia 8 in phases. It is said to bring all-new full-screen navigation gesture interface, latest Google security patch, digital wellbeing features and more.

In the Twitter message thread of Sarvikas, several followers asked when the company would expand the Android Pie deployment to Nokia 8 Sirocco edition, to that he replied that the software will be coming really soon and also promised that 2017-series Nokia 6 too will get the Google's sweet baked pastry dish-flavoured mobile OS, but little later. HMD Global engineers are making the software optimised to overcome the hardware limitation. Rest assured every Nokia phone is part of Android One series programme and will get two years of software support and an additional 12 months of security patch support.

Here's how to install Android Pie on Nokia 8:

Step 1: Once you get new software notification, select "Yes, I'm in"

Step 2: After the software is downloaded, select "Install now"

Step 3: After the software is installed, your phone will restart automatically

Step 4: Your phone is now updated

If you haven't received any update notifications, check it manually by going to Settings >> phone >> check system update. If it says there is an update available, follow the procedure as mentioned above.

Android Pie: Key features you need to know