Just a few days ago, Motorola released the Android Pie to the Moto Z3 Play in the US and now, the company has expanded the software roll-out to the popular Moto G6 series models in select regions.

As per reports, Google's latest sweet baked dish-flavoured OS is currently being deployed to Motorola Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play in Brazil, reported local blog TechTudo. In addition to Moto G6, Z3 Play is also receiving the Android Pie update and we expect it extend to India and other global regions in coming weeks.

Here's How To Upgrade Your Motorola Phones To Android Pie Update:

If you have received a notification message for this update:

If you have not received a notification message for this update, follow the steps below to manually

update your phone:

Select the Settings icon in the apps menu.

Select "System".

Select "System updates".

Select "Download and install".

After the software has been installed, "Restart now."

Your phone has been updated.

