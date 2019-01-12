Huawei's subsidiary Honor has commenced rolling out the new Android Pie-based EMUI 9 to three popular phones in India.

Honor 10, Honor Play and the Honor View 10 made their debut in 2018 with Android Oreo-based EMUI 8 software out-of-the-box and now finally, they are getting Google's latest pastry dish-flavoured mobile OS in India, confirmed the company.

In addition to the Android Pie features, Huawei EMUI 9.0 brings GPU Turbo 2.0, Translation, AI Shopping, HiVision visual search, Password Vault, Wireless Sharing (Projecting), Digital Balance dashboard, and more to Honor smartphones.

The company claims that the GPU Turbo 2.0 is designed to optimize intensive workloads and offer performance boost to the devices while reducing power consumption. There is also an Uninterrupted Gaming Mode to meet the needs of mobile gamers.

That's not all. EMUI 9 will make the Honor phones perform smoother in terms of quick loading of apps startup and thus increasing the system operations by 12.9%. It also brings Password Vault feature that will enable device owners to store their encrypted password with face or fingerprint for various services.

The new EMUI 9.0 update supports gesture-based navigation. Users can now intuitively control their device with simple swipes instead of clicking on buttons, thus combining the goodies from Google's Android Pie and Huawei EMUI.

Additionally, the new Digital Balance dashboard allows users to track device usage metrics and let them set the usage quota for each app. Using onboard AI capabilities, EMUI 9.0 brings HiVision that enables the camera app to recognize major landmarks, paintings, and structures surrounding the environment and provide users with the relevant information using a layer of augmented reality.

Furthermore, it brings AI Shopping feature to the camera viewfinder, which will help users point camera to an object and it will direct them to Amazon to make the purchase. EMUI 9 also boasts Wireless Projecting, which provides a desktop-like experience when the device is wirelessly connected to a supported TV or monitor. Users can project presentations, photos, videos or gaming to the larger screen directly from the device. In addition, EMUI 9.0 enables wireless printing via Huawei Share.