Last month, Samsung commenced the Android Pie-based One UI beta test for the Galaxy S9, S9+ in select global markets and the company had announced that the public version will come only in January 2019, but in a surprising development, it has released the final software version to all one week before the schedule.
In Europe, the Galaxy S9 & S9+ owners in Germany, Switzerland, Italy and also in middle east's the United Arab Emirates are receiving the Android Pie One UI update, reported SamMobile.
Here's How To Install Android Pie On Samsung Galaxy S9 And S9+:
Step 1: Once you get new software notification, select "Yes, I'm in"
Step 2: After the software is downloaded, select "Install now"
Step 3: After the software is installed, your phone will restart automatically
Step 4: Your phone is now updated
After the Galaxy S9 and S9+, Samsung will soon release the Android Pie-based One UI to the Galaxy Note 9 in January or early February.
Samsung One UI: All You Need To Know
Samsung's new One UI is completely different interface compared to TouchWiz or the Magazine UI has seen 2017-series and 2018-series Galaxy phones. One UI has a fully redesigned interface with a decluttered simple screen interface, which shows relevant information. With each tap, the user will be able to enjoy the essential features one at a time. Also, the One UI will offer content and features at customised height on the screen for ease of accessibility, which particularly comes in handy for phones with more than 6.0-inch screen.
The new One UI also brings the much-awaited Night Mode for a comfortable viewing experience in the low-light environment. With clear and intuitive visuals, users are assured of seamless interaction with the phone in pitch darkness.
Android Pie: Key Features
- Besides the regular Google security patch, Android 9 Pie brings several new safety features, including a standardized biometric authentication prompt to provide a more consistent authentication experience across Android.
- After upgrading to the Android Pie, devices will restrict any apps accessing users' phone microphone, camera, or other sensors when an app is idle or running in the background. (If an app does need to access a sensor, it will show a persistent notification on your phone.)
- Furthermore, Android 9 introduces several new security features, including a standardized biometric authentication prompt to provide a more consistent authentication experience across Android.
- The Pie update also brings important enhancements that protect all web communications and offer private web surfing. It enables encryption of Android backups with a client-side secret (the device PIN, pattern or password) for greater security.
- One of the notable aspects of the new Android Pie is the digital wellbeing. It brings Dashboard, which highlights screen time and phone usage including how many times the device has been unlocked and a number of notifications received so that they get an overview on how much obsessed with the phone. It also allows users to set App Timers to put limits on app usage
- Android Pie also comes with Wind Down and Do Not Disturb. With these features, users can set a daily schedule to get the phone ready for bed. Its screen fades to Grayscale, while Do Not Disturb silences notifications for a restful sleep. He/she can activate Do Not Disturb anytime they want to disconnect.
- Android Pie's Slices feature identifies relevant information of users' favourite apps to make them more easily accessible when they need them
- Android 9 Pie also makes notifications more useful and offer actionable functionalities with conversations such as attach photos and stickers along with suggesting smart replies. Also, helps users get things done faster by predicting their next move and displaying the right action on the phone.
- The new System navigation system offers a single home button that provides intelligent predictions and suggestions (user enabled).
- Other notable features include full-view screen friendly swipe-based navigation interface option, revamped setting drawer, adaptive battery and display, extend battery life and several others.