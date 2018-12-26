Last month, Samsung commenced the Android Pie-based One UI beta test for the Galaxy S9, S9+ in select global markets and the company had announced that the public version will come only in January 2019, but in a surprising development, it has released the final software version to all one week before the schedule.

In Europe, the Galaxy S9 & S9+ owners in Germany, Switzerland, Italy and also in middle east's the United Arab Emirates are receiving the Android Pie One UI update, reported SamMobile.

Here's How To Install Android Pie On Samsung Galaxy S9 And S9+:

Step 1: Once you get new software notification, select "Yes, I'm in"

Step 2: After the software is downloaded, select "Install now"

Step 3: After the software is installed, your phone will restart automatically

Step 4: Your phone is now updated

After the Galaxy S9 and S9+, Samsung will soon release the Android Pie-based One UI to the Galaxy Note 9 in January or early February.

Samsung One UI: All You Need To Know

Samsung's new One UI is completely different interface compared to TouchWiz or the Magazine UI has seen 2017-series and 2018-series Galaxy phones. One UI has a fully redesigned interface with a decluttered simple screen interface, which shows relevant information. With each tap, the user will be able to enjoy the essential features one at a time. Also, the One UI will offer content and features at customised height on the screen for ease of accessibility, which particularly comes in handy for phones with more than 6.0-inch screen.

The new One UI also brings the much-awaited Night Mode for a comfortable viewing experience in the low-light environment. With clear and intuitive visuals, users are assured of seamless interaction with the phone in pitch darkness.

Android Pie: Key Features