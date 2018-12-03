The long wait for the Nokia 8 owners to experience Android Pie will soon be over as the company plans to commence software roll-out process soon.
The company has released the same update mid-range phones, but the Nokia 8, despite being a top-end model still haven't received it. This apparently irked several flagship Nokia phone owners and they took to social media platforms to vent out anger on HMD Global Oy.
Now, Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer, HMD Global Oy has apologised for the delay in releasing the Android Pie to the Nokia 8 but has promised to release it a couple of days.
"We have been burning the midnight oil to get your Nokia 8 on Android Pie. Unfortunately, we still have few issues to address and need a couple of more days to make it perfect. Thank you for your patience," Sarvikas said on Twitter.
Android Pie: All You Need To Know
- Besides the usual Google security patch, Android 9 Pie brings several new safety features, including a standardized biometric authentication prompt to provide a more consistent authentication experience across Android.
- After upgrading to the Android Pie, devices will restrict any apps accessing users' phone microphone, camera, or other sensors when an app is idle or running in the background. (If an app does need to access a sensor, it will show a persistent notification on your phone.)
- The Pie update also brings important enhancements that protect all web communications and offer private web surfing. It enables encryption of Android backups with a client-side secret (the device PIN, pattern or password) for greater security.
- One of the key aspects of Android Pie is the digital wellbeing. It brings Dashboard, which highlights screen time and phone usage including how many times the device has been unlocked and a number of notifications received so that they get an overview on how much obsessed with the phone. It also allows users to set App Timers to put limits on app usage
- Android Pie also comes with Wind Down and Do Not Disturb. With these features, users can set a daily schedule to get the phone ready for bed. Its screen fades to Grayscale, while Do Not Disturb silences notifications for a restful sleep. He/she can activate Do Not Disturb anytime they want to disconnect.
- Android Pie's Slices feature identifies relevant information of users' favourite apps to make them more easily accessible when they need them
- Android 9 Pie also makes notifications more useful and offer actionable functionalities with conversations such as attach photos and stickers along with suggesting smart replies. Also, helps users get things done faster by predicting their next move and displaying the right action on the phone.
- The new System navigation system offers a single home button that provides intelligent predictions and suggestions (user enabled).
- Other notable features include full-view screen friendly swipe-based navigation interface option, revamped setting drawer, adaptive battery and display, extend battery life and several others.