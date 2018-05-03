Samsung has started rolling out the Android 8.0 Oreo update to its Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge handsets months after the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ received it. The 2016 flagship will receive the new firmware via OTA (over-the-air).

The South Korean technology giant revealed last week that Android 8.0 Oreo update comes to the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge by mid-May, so the early update has given a pleasant surprise to many users.

However, the firmware update is available to the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge handsets only in the United Kingdom at the moment, according to Sam Mobile. The firmware versions for the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge are G930FXXU2ERD5 and G935FXXU2ERD5 respectively. It weighs 1.3GB and comes with April security patch.

The devices were released in 2016 with Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system before being upgraded to Android 7.0 Nougat last year. Now the imminent question is when will the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge owners in other countries get the new firmware update.

Samsung hasn't revealed the exact date but it should happen soon, probably by mid- May.

How to install Android 8.0 Oreo on the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge via OTA (can't be downloaded through SmartSwitch):

- Android 8.0 Oreo download notification will appear on your phone screen

- Select "Download" button

- Press "Restart & Install" button

- Your device will reboot automatically

- "Installing System Update" notice will appear once installation starts

- Upgrading begins automatically

- Android 8.0 Oreo will run on your Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S7 edge device

You can also manually check the availability of Android 8.0 Oreo OS by going to – 'Settings' >> 'About phone' >> 'System updates' >> 'Check For Update'.