Egypt is surrounded by many unrevealed and unexplained mysteries. While Egyptologists gave explanations to some of the ancient finding, a newly discovered huge black stone coffin-like box, commonly known as sarcophagus has been found in Alexandria that again triggered curiosity among the historians.

The experts claimed that the sarcophagus is almost 2000-years-old, which means it was from the Ptolemaic period, which lasted from 332-30 BCE and was buried 16 feet below ground. It wasn't recovered by archaeologists but, by the workers of Supreme Council of Antiquities in the Sidi Gaber district of Alexandria who was constructing new buildings at that location.

The construction plan has been cancelled after the discovery and as per Egyptian law, the owner has to release that place because it has become a historical aka archaeological site.

However, experts said that they found a layer of mortar between the lid and the body of the sarcophagus and it suggested that the coffin was not opened before since the day of its burial. Later, the Supreme Council of Antiquities, Mostafa Waziri said that as of now researchers don't know, to whom this coffin actually belongs but, inside they found a marble bust of a man, who is supposed to be the owner of the tomb.

In addition, Waziri also mentioned that as of now it is the largest black granite sarcophagus found in Alexandria.

The city, where the coffin was found was named after its founder Alexander the Great. The place is enriched with the history related to Pharos and it also considered as one of the seven wonders of the ancient world, for the temple of Serapis, the Serapion, English Roman Catholic Mercedarian priest.