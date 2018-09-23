Twiends, the platform which allows people to grow twitter followers safely and responsibly, has reported that New Yorkers are responsible for sharing most fake news compared to any other state in the country.

A study, which was jointly conducted by Princeton University, Dartmouth College, and University of Exeter study, has found that more than one in four people have visited fake news websites leading up to the 2016 US Presidential Election.

They stated that as per their analysis 27.4% of Americans age 18 or older visited an article on a pro-Trump or pro-Clinton fake news website when the study was conducted.

Dave Sumter, Founder of Twiends.com wrote, "According to the hundreds of stories examined from over 20,000 unique Twitter users, fake news was most often shared in New York. With 12.5 Twitter users sharing fake news per 100,000 residents, the state was responsible for the most fake news shares over the year."

He added that the study "covers everything from fake articles about Stephen Hawking and sexual misconduct to claims that Texas might be considered a part of Mexico according to other nations."

"According to our analysis of hundreds of stories across thousands of Twitter shares, it was left-leaning New York that was responsible for the most fake news shares between June 2017 and June 2018. Nevada (11.5) and Oregon (11.2) were both states that ultimately voted Democratic in the 2016 election and were also responsible for sharing the most misleading posts," Sumter stated.

Here are the pictures of the analysis made by Twiends: