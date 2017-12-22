Amos Yee, the controversial Singaporean blogger is continuing his publicity tirade. On December 19, he posted on his Facebook that he has lost his virginity. Soon after he posted his virginity status, social media is up in arms trolling the 19-year-old blogger.

Some Facebook users even connected Amos Yee's previous pedophilia posts to this one and stated that he might have had a sexual relationship with a minor girl.

''Even Amos have a girlfriend, it is time for you to get one," commented a Facebook user sarcastically on the blogger's Facebook page.

As social media started merciless trolling Amos Yee, the blogger revealed more details about his girlfriend. "I'm in love. I am so happy to have finally found a girl I love and who loves me back. She is so beautiful. She's an American college student, a few years older than me. Politically far left, vegan. Loves music and art, reads every day. Very intellectual, smart, her IQ literally recorded over 150," posted Amos on his Facebook page.

Through his Facebook post, Amos Yee revealed that he has found a girlfriend after 13 failed attempts. The blogger added that his life is so much sweeter, his girlfriend is one of the best things that happened in his life.

On Thursday, Dec. 21, he also posted an audio clip featuring the voice of his girlfriend. Even though Amos Yee posted the audio clip, social media users are not convinced about it, while many of them called it a creation using voice transformation software.

"Nice voice transformer, dude, where did you buy it?" asked a Facebook user. Another user claimed that Amos Yee has hired a lady to record this video, and added that the owner of this voice could no way be his girlfriend.