Big B has fallen ill while shooting on the sets of the upcoming film 'Thugs of Hindostan' in which the 75-year-old actor is co-starring with Aamir Khan. A team of doctors has been rushed to Jodhpur where the shooting is taking place.

Amitabh Bachchan has been shooting for the film for the last six months, taking him to places like Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur and in Thailand. Doctors said he is stable and will stay in Jodhpur for now.

On Tuesday morning Big B tweeted: "I am getting my team of doctors in tomorrow morning to fiddle around with my body and set me up again. I will rest and keep informed in process."

Ever since he met with an accident during the filming of 'Coolie' in 1982, Amitabh Bachchan was diagnosed with 'Myasthenia gravis' in abdomen, which he has to put up throughout.

Apart from Big B, Aamir Khan and other crew members in Jodhpur for 'Thugs of Hindostan' shoot. A leaked picture of the shooting recently revealed Amitabh Bachchan looking like a medieval period warrior with an armour, sword and a black turban.

Ever since the leak, Aamir Khan, known for his secrecy about his upcoming films, has tightened the security around the shooting sets. It is not known whether Amitabh Bachchan will return to Mumbai or remain in Jodhpur until the shooting gets over. The film shooting was supposed to get wrapped up in March.

On his part, Amitabh Bachchan wrote an emotional monologue on blog describing how his life is taking him to places and how keen he is to continue working. "It's 5 am. The morning after the night that began yesterday for work. Some people need to work for a living and work hard. It's been rough. But whenever did any be achieved without it. There is struggle and disappointment and pain and sweat and tears. Then the expectation of all working out. Sometimes it does, most of the times not. That not is the catalyst. When they say not, it is the right impetus to say and deliver that it has been successful and achieved," he wrote.

Aamir Khan's upcoming film 'Thugs of Hindostan' is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel "Confessions of a Thug" and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film is set for release around Diwali, which falls on 7 November 2018.

The plot of the film is about a gang of thugs who posed a serious challenge to the British empire around 1790 and 1805. the lead role as Ameer Ali is played by Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan plays his adopted father. Aamir Ali was an orphan brought up by a group of thugs.

Katrina Kaif is seen in the female lead role playing the typical woman adoring Aamir Ali in the film and Fatima Sana Shaikh is in the other lead role. The cast includes Ronit Roy, Shashank Arora, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Satyadev Kancharana, and Ila Arun.

The budget for the film 'Thugs of Hindostan' is reportedly around Rs.210 crore (US$32 million), making it the most expensive film by Yash Raj Films, exceeding the Dhoom series.

The film has a dance sequence choreographed by Prabhu Deva on Amitabh Bachchan and some of the scenes were shot in high seas reminiscent of sea battles in 'Pirates of the Caribbean'.