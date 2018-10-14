Demi Lovato is heartbroken about news of Selena Gomez's hospitalisation and emotional breakdown.

In a report by Hollywood Life, a source recently revealed, "Demi's heartbroken that Selena's suffering like this. She knows exactly what it's like to struggle with depression and anxiety and how painful it is. Demi's a very sensitive person. She loves Selena so to know she's hurting this much has hit Demi hard."

As soon as she heard of Selena's breakdown, Demi immediately reached out to Gomez and check if she was doing alright. "As soon as Demi heard the news she reached out to offer her support to Selena and her family," the source went on to say. "Demi is planning to send a card and a care package too. She wants Selena to feel the love."

Lovato and Selena have known each other for a long time. The duo first appeared as child actors on the American television series, Barney & Friends. Their friendship had its share of ups and downs as they went from being best friends to strangers, to finally getting back on good terms.

In 2013, Lovato addressed her friendship with Selena, and told MTV: "We've been through a lot together, we've had periods of times we here we grew apart and we just didn't really talk."

"Now we are in a place where I think we realized that life is so short and that when you have people in your life that love you so much then, you should just always be around them. She's going to be a big sister, and I want to be around for that. Everything about her, she has a great soul, she's talented, she's beautiful, and she will always be really, really close to my heart, she added."

Meanwhile, Lovato is also currently recovering from her own struggles with addiction after a drug overdose in July. At the time, Selena's mother Mandy Teefey reached out to Demi Lovato who was rushed to the hospital after she was found unconscious at her home in Hollywood.