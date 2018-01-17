Amazon is all geared up to release its latest Echo home device, a camera-microphone combo to facilitate video calling. Coming from the tech giant, it is the cheesiest alarm clock that is meant to be installed in bedrooms.

The camera Echo Spot works as a smart alarm and should probably face the user's bed directly. The microphones are well advanced to even capture voice from across the room, even when there is music in the background. The device is already available in the US. Speaking of the technicalities, Echo Spot is powered by a virtual assistant Alexa.

The device is comparatively smaller than its other versions and is the first one to come up with a circular screen. It can display news briefings, videos, make video calls and show song lyrics. One can even watch tutorials or recipes on the device. Moreover, Echo Spot is just an innovative version of a bedside alarm clock and can be kept anywhere in the room. The device can also be installed in one's wardrobe and apparently, it can give style advice, claims the company.

Invasion of privacy?

Definitely, the device raises concerns about privacy as it can be hacked and turned into a potential spy. Using such a device in homes can make one vulnerable to unethical approaches. The camera, though only meant for video calls, can be hacked and used for malicious purposes. Similar cases have happened in the past.

Last month, the 2015 and 2016 versions of the device Echo was hacked by British security researcher Mark Barnes. He turned the recording machine into a live microphone. Data recorded in the device could easily be collected, thus proving the fact that the device is not entirely secure, especially not fit to decorate one's bedroom.

The product was launched at the Echo Show in the UK in 2017.