Filmmaker Woody Allen is suing Amazon for backing out of a deal, illegally. The filmmaker sued the streaming website for $68 million for deliberately sabotaging the deal despite knowing about his past from the beginning.

"There simply was no legitimate ground for Amazon to renege on its promises," the lawsuit says. They further added, "Amazon has tried to excuse its action by referencing a 25-year-old, baseless allegation against Mr Allen, but that allegation was already well known to Amazon (and the public) before Amazon entered into four separate deals with Mr Allen -- and in any event it does not provide a basis for Amazon to terminate the contract."

Allen has been shrouded in controversy for quite some time. It all started from his marriage to Soon-Yi Previn, the adopted daughter of his former wife, Mia Farrow. He has also been accused of child molestation by Dylan Farrow, Allen's daughter with Mia Farrow.

The lawsuit states that Amazon executives Jason Ropell and Matt Newman met the director's representatives in December 2017. The executives back then had confessed the reputation loss that they had to face after Harvey Weinstein got called out in the #metoo movement.

Later, the general counsel delayed the release of "A Rainy Day in New York" which Allen agreed to. Then later in June 2018, the GC sent a notice stating that they have cancelled the deal and that the four picture deal is also stalled. Though, the company did not provide any reason at that time but later representatives said that due to "supervening events, including renewed allegations against Mr Allen, his own controversial comments, and the increasing refusal of top talent to work with or be associated with him in any way, all of which have frustrated the purpose of the Agreement."

Though the lawsuit doesn't mention Farrow's name at all, it states that Amazon ended the deal with Allen back in June 2018.

Now, Allen demands that the capital that has gone into making the movie plus payment of three other unfinished films be given to him.

No one from Amazon has yet responded to the lawsuit.