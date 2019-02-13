Amazon is adding to its line of smart home products with the acquisition of start-up company eero, a home mesh Wi-Fi systems manufacturer. Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the companies.

Through the acquisition, Amazon will be able to take advantage of eero's Wi-Fi systems that use multiple access points to cover an entire home with it calls "high-performing, reliable, and simple home Wi-Fi."

The eero systems allow for complete Wi-Fi customization to suit a home's size and shape, eliminating the possibility of dead zones. This can allow for uninterrupted streaming room-to-room and the necessary bandwidth for all connected devices, according to the company.

"We are incredibly impressed with the eero team and how quickly they invented a WiFi solution that makes connected devices just work," Dave Limp, SVP of Amazon Devices and Services, said in a statement. "We have a shared vision that the smart home experience can get even easier, and we're committed to continue innovating on behalf of customers."

Headquartered in San Francisco, eero was founded in 2014. The company's founders had a mission to make Wi-Fi setup easy to use and simple to set up across an entire home. Setup of the Wi-Fi system is designed to take under 10 minutes, and it allows for communication with the cloud to receive instructions and updates.

Eero sold $2.5 million in products in its first weeks as a startup in 2015, CNBC reported. The cost of an eero Wi-Fi device is $199. It covers up to $1,500 square feet of space, which can be expanded with the integration of another beacon. Eero also has a security service, which it offers for $99 a year.

"From the beginning, eero's mission has been to make the technology in homes just work," Nick Weaver, co-founder and CEO of eero, said in a statement. "We started with WiFi because it's the foundation of the modern home. Every customer deserves reliable and secure WiFi in every room. By joining the Amazonfamily, we're excited to learn from and work closely with a team that is defining the future of the home, accelerate our mission, and bring eero systems to more customers around the globe."

This is not the first acquisition for Amazon in the smart home space as the company acquired Ring – a video doorbell producer – for $1 billion last year.

