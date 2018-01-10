It was a foggy morning in New Delhi on Wednesday with the minimum temperature recorded at 6.8 degrees Celsius, the season's average, the weather office said and added that the visibility stood at 800 metres and humidity was recorded at 87 per cent at 8.30 a.m.

Following the fog, the Indian Railways cancelled 22 trains while 49 were delayed and three rescheduled. However, the meteorological department has predicted a clear day ahead. "There will be shallow or moderate fog in the morning," an India Meteorological Department official said.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday settled at 21.6 degrees Ctelsius, two notches above the season's average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 4.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, said IANS in its report.

Check it out all these images of Delhi's misty morning :

New Delhi: Fog reduces visibility in New Delhi on Jan 6, 2018. Visibility at 8.30 a.m. was 400 metres. The Railways had to cancel 18 trains while 49 were delayed and 13 rescheduled due to fog in several parts of northern India. Operations at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were affected due to the low visibility. (Photo: IANS) IANS
Together in Delhi's fog IANS
Fog reduces visibility in New Delhi on Jan 6, 2018. Visibility at 8.30 a.m. was 400 metres. The Railways had to cancel 18 trains while 49 were delayed and 13 rescheduled due to fog in several parts of northern India. Operations at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were affected due to the low visibility. (Photo: IANS) IANS
People warm themselves around a fire on a cold day in Patna on Jan 5, 2017. (Photo: IANS) IANS
Patna: People warm themselves around a fire on a cold day in Patna on Jan 5, 2017. (Photo: IANS) IANS
Foggy morning. (File Photo: IANS) IANS