An amateur astronomer has apparently caught the eerie visuals of a UFO whizzing past the moon. The man who wished to remain anonymous revealed that he captured the spooky incident using a Nikon Coolpix P900 camera from the US city of Trenton in New Jersey.

The video of that weird incident soon went viral and conspiracy theorists started alleging that the bizarre object spotted in the clip could be an alien spacecraft from deep space. Interestingly, the UFO in the video was seen speeding in tremendous speed, and at one point in time, it shapeshifted before vanishing in thin air.

"It's pure luck that the UFO came into the picture while I was zooming in on the edges. It's just something I'm interested in. We live on a giant rock ball that is being orbited by another giant rock ball that is just floating there. I was doing a closeup of the Moon. I typically like to zoom in on the craters and the edges of it," said the astronomer who captured the incident, Dailymail.co.uk reports.

The videographer suggested that the object he spotted could be the International space station. However, conspiracy theorists refute these claims, and they believe that the object is an alien mothership capable of shapeshifting in its course. It should be noted that the International Space Station which flies at an altitude of more than 250 miles orbits earth 15.5 times a day, and it is often seen as a tiny moving dot from the earth. Astronauts at the International Space Station experience 16 sunrises and sunsets in a day.

The video was later shared to YouTube by conspiracy theory channel The Hidden Underbelly 2.0, and viewers were quick to share their thoughts on this regard.

"Meteor passing through the atmosphere burning up? Finally going out in a puff with a smoke ring? Very cool capture whatever it was," commented Cherith, a Youtube user.

"Maybe it just made contact with the moon hologram and faded behind it," argued She Who Knows All, another YouTuber.

The new video was released just a few days after another video which showed a strange red glow on the lunar surface during blood moon went viral on the internet. After analyzing the video, many conspiracy theorists argued that an explosion took place in the moon during the time of the lunar eclipse.