Alphabet, the parent company of Google, Waymo, Nest and several other subsidiaries, is launching a cybersecurity firm called Chronicle. According to its chief executive, the newborn company will still be applying the usual Google principles of cloud computing and machine learning to cybersecurity.

"Give good the advantage. Together, we have the power to fight cybercrime on a global scale," reads the newly-launched website of the company where it loosely introduces some kind of security analysis product. Accordingly, the company is building a "cybersecurity intelligence platform" designed to aid entities better manage and understand their own data.

Chronicle has started to secretly come forth in February 2016 under its parent company's Moonshot factory X group. Chief executive Stephen Gillett best explains what exactly the company is about, saying:

"We want to 10x the speed and impact of security teams' work by making it much easier, faster and more cost-effective for them to capture and analyze security signals that have previously been too difficult and expensive to find. We are building our intelligence and analytics platform to solve this problem."

Chronicle will be using Alphabet's server infrastructure to make up its vast computing power and storage. This gives the company, as Gillett stressed, the venue "to help teams search and retrieve useful information and run analysis in minutes, rather than the hours or days it currently takes". Additionally, tonnes of affordable Google storage will aid Chronicle customers "see patterns that emerge from multiple data sources and over years".

There is no product or service for sale at the moment, but judging by statements of Gillett, Chronicle could be offering data analysis services.