The blockbuster Korean film "Along with the Gods The Two Worlds" achieved another milestone when it reached 12 million in total admissions.

According to distributor Lotte Entertainment, the fantasy-action movie set the new record on January 11, its 23rd day since opening on December 20 last year.

With the feat, "Along with the Gods The Two Worlds" is now the 10th best selling film of all time in South Korea.

It also edged out the 2016 No. 1 film in Korea "Train to Busan" and 2004's 'Taegukgi: Brotherhood of War," which had sold 11.74 million tickets.

Starring Ha Jung-woo, Cha Tae-hyun, Ju Ji-hoon and Kim Hyang-gi, "Along with the Gods The Two Worlds" had a production budget of 40 billion won, or US$37.2 million, and its break-even point was at six million in total admissions.

As of January 10, the movie has sold 11.97 million tickets and earned P89.71 million at the Korean box office, based on data from the Korean Film Council (KOFIC).

It is now second in the daily box office behind "1987: When the Day Comes," which has earned $34.36 million with total admissions of 4.61 million since opening on December 27.

"Along with the Gods The Two Worlds" reached 10 million audiences last January 4 and became the first movie in South Korea to get the achievement this year.

It placed second overall in the top 10 movies in South Korea for 2017, $64.22 million and sold 8.53 million tickets as of December 31.

Lotte Entertainment said the film ranked No. 1 in Taiwan despite opening against "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" and "Greatest Showman" on December 22.

The film opened in Thailand and Vietnam last December, and was scheduled to premiere in Cambodia, Laos, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Myanmar and Philippines this month.