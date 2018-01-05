The Korean film "Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds" sold 10 million tickets, becoming the first movie in South Korea to reach the milestone this year.

It achieved the feat on January 4 when its total admissions reached 10.18 million since opening only last December 20, according to the Korean Film Council (KOFIC).

"Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds" stars Ha Jung-woo, Cha Tae-hyun, Ju Ji-hoon and Kim Hyang-gi about fireman Ja-Hong who "is taken to the afterlife by 3 afterlife guardians. Only when he passes 7 trials over 49 days and proves he was innocent in human life, he's able to reincarnate, and his 3 afterlife guardians are by his side to defend him in trial," KOFIC said.

"I am grateful and surprised every day. There is no other way to express my heart than saying thank you. Above all, I am glad that I got to communicate with many viewers. I will make a good sequel that lives up to your expectations. I hope this film warms your heart in this cold weather," said director Kim Yong Hwa.

Actor Ha Jung Woo commented, "I am puzzled that I am so deeply loved. I am thankful to everyone these days. Thank you so much."

As of January 4, the film has earned a total of $76.73 million with 10.18 million tickets sold and market share of 34.47 percent. It debuted at No. 1 when it opened in theaters and has occupied the top spot since then.

"Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds" took the second spot on the 10 top grossing films in Korea in 2017 despite that it was only released in December.

Placing second at the Korean daily box office for January 4 is the movie "1987: When the Day Comes ," which has grossed $22.52 million to date; "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," "Ferdinand" and "Steel Rain."