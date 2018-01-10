John Ball, a radio astronomer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US has said that the aliens will contact earth when we are ready. This shocking statement comes as Ball's "zoo hypothesis" believes that we are not advanced enough to contact or hear from the extraterrestrials.

In his "zoo hypothesis", Ball refers to the assumed behaviour and existence of the technically advanced extraterrestrial life. He has also pointed out the reasons due to which they refrain from contacting us on Earth.

Daily Star reported that the hypothesis claims that the extraterrestrial creatures are way too advanced than us. The so-called "aliens" consider our civilisation to be very basic in contrast to theirs. However, Ball believes that humanity can pose little threat to them, otherwise we would have been "squashed" by them.

"Either we're more valuable to them alive than squashed, or at least we're not interfering much with whatever he's doing," Ball told Daily Star. "How could we interfere? We can't even get out of our solar system – yet."

Ball's hypothesis is based on nuclear physicist Enrico Fermi's 1950 theory, which claimed that there are alien beings in the galaxy. This theory was based purely on the almost-infinite size of the universe.

In 2017, nearly 5,000 cases of UFO sightings were reported to the National UFO Reporting Centre (NUFORC). It seems that MIT boffin's claims may explain the reason of so many UFO sightings.

According to Daily Star, the National UFO Reporting Centre researchers said it had 4,655 reports of flying saucers. Out of these, 490 sightings were made in California, which eventually made it a UFO-sighting hot spot. Florida was the second significant spot with 305 sightings reported in 2017, while 55 UFO sightings were reported from Nevada.