Charles Cockell, an astrobiologist at the University of Edinburgh has suggested that extraterrestrial beings might look eerily similar to the living beings on the earth. In his new book, 'The Equations of Life: How Physics Shapes Evolution', Cockell put forwards a theory called 'universal biology' which states life ranging from humanoids to hummingbirds might have emerged in billions of worlds in this universe.

The astrobiologist believes that life on the earth might be actually a template for life in the universe. Cockell substantiates his theory by putting forward certain laws of physics and the vital ingredients needed to thrive life.

As per Cockell, physical laws are the same for every place, and it is not restricted to the solar system. He added that certain ingredients are pre-requisites to sustain life, and it includes carbon and water.

Cockell believes that living forms in many alien worlds have similarities to the creatures on earth as laws of physics channels living beings into restricted shapes.

"The laws of physics channel living creatures into restricted shapes. They narrow the scope of evolution. Alien life may have many similarities to life here. Go into the ocean, creatures with slim, streamlined bodies can be found for the obvious reason, to move fast through the water," says Cockell, Forbes reports.

Cockell argues that living beings on a particular physical terrain ends up looking the same even though they hold a completely different lineage. He also added that most of the life in the universe is confined by certain rules of nature that may be shockingly narrow.

However, he admitted that aliens may not be looking similar in each aspect like living beings on the earth.

"But there's no reason why everything has to be in the same place. A mouth doesn't have to be below the eyes," added Cockell.