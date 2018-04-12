Gabriel de la Torre, a neuropsychologist at the University of Cadiz and his colleague Manuel Garcia said aliens might be living with us on earth, but we cannot detect them due to limitations of our senses.

Gabriel also proposed a new way to search for extraterrestrial existence.

According to Gabriel, it will be great if researchers stop looking for radio signals from deep space, and instead look for signs of alien life in dark matter. The neuropsychologist revealed that the inattentional blindness of the human mind may be the one reason why aliens go unnoticed if it exists.

The study is published in the journal Acta Astronautica.

According to experts, dark matter and energy comprise 95 percent of our Universe, and out of it, we can see only 5 percent. Even though modern science is very much advanced, scientists are not sure whether dark matter really exists in the universe. But without believing the existence of dark matter, our knowledge about the universe does not add up.

Even though hypothetical, scientists strongly believe that it is the dark matter which drives the universe apart by holding the galaxies together.

"When we think of other intelligent beings, we tend to see them from our perceptive and conscience sieve; however, we are limited by our sui generis vision of the world, and it's hard for us to admit it. What we are trying to do with this differentiation is to contemplate other possibilities - for example, beings of dimensions that our mind cannot grasp, or intelligences based on dark matter or energy forms, which make up almost 95 percent of the universe and which we are only beginning to glimpse," added Gabriel.

The researcher made it clear that even though dark matter passes through us now, we will not be able to sense it unless we have some advanced scientific tools to measure it.

"The fact that we use radio signals does not necessarily mean that other civilizations also use them, or that the use of energy resources and their dependence are the same as we have," concluded Gabriel.