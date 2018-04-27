A new story published in Express UK has revealed that UFO hunters have spotted a spooky flying object in Finland using Google Maps street view. The strange object was apparently above residential houses in Rantapuisto, Forssa, and the red sphere literally resembles the flying saucers which we have seen in Hollywood sci-fi flicks.

A proof of alien life or a technical glitch?

The object is very bright in color, and it literally contrasts with the blue-skied background. The pointed edges of this unidentified flying object seem less defined and are less bright in color when compared to other parts of the saucer.

However, skeptics are not ready to believe that the object spotted in Google Maps street view is a UFO. According to skeptics, the alleged UFO might be a technical glitch or a mark in the camera lens.

This is not the first time that alleged alien UFOs are being spotted using Google Maps and Google Earth. In March 2018, conspiracy theory YouTube channel 'UFOmania' released a startling video of a dark shaped oval object in the blue sky over East Lake George in New York and the mystery behind this sighting still remains unanswered.

The vitality of zoo theory

As UFO sightings are increasing in all nooks of the globe, some experts believe that it is because of the 'zoo theory' that we are unable to make the first contact with aliens.

According to zoo theory proposed by MIT astronomer John A. Ball, there might be existing advanced alien living forms in other nooks of the universe, and these living beings might be making frequent visits to earth. However, these creatures might be avoiding any contact with humans because they prefer not to interfere in our daily lives. Ball reveals that these advanced alien beings are just like a zookeeper in this cosmic zoo.

"ETI (extraterrestrial intelligence) may be discreetly and inconspicuously watching us but not dabbling," wrote Ball in his research paper.