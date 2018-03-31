The Great Egyptian Pyramids are a marvelous piece of architecture, and even in this advanced age, humans have to strive hard and use their intelligence to build such structures.

Earlier, several conspiracy theorists have claimed that these Egyptian pyramids were indeed built by advanced aliens from outer space. Now, these theorists argue that aliens have left us a vital clue in this area to prove their involvement in the construction of these pyramids.

Conspiracy theorists believe that aliens have left one vital clue in its design in Giza pyramids, and it is in the form of its coordinates. The geographic coordinates for the Great Pyramid of Giza are 29.9792458°N, while the exact speed of light is 299,792,458 meters per second.

Even though many people consider it a mere coincidence, conspiracy theorists strongly argue that it was an intentional plan by aliens to prove their existence. It should also be noted that humans could not measure the speed of light with this precision until the second half of the 20th century.

"The speed of light in the metric system appears in the design and location of the Great Pyramid when the decimal point is slid along the value. Aliens chose this location for a reason. This striking similarity is difficult to accept as a coincidence. There can be no doubt that it is a mathematically intelligent design associated with the stellar belief of its builders," said a conspiracy theorist, Daily Star reports.

Conspiracy theorists also believe that aliens who came to earth passed significant knowledge to the Egyptian kingdom, and as a result, they were mistaken as gods. Previously, several tribes in Egypt and America have claimed that their ancestors have met with star men who came from the sky who taught them various principles regarding nature.

Another section of conspiracy theorists argues that Pharaohs of ancient Egypt were actually alien hybrids, and they have deep knowledge of scientific principles.

Borisk'a Claims:

In a coincidence, Boriska, a Russian boy who lives in Volgograd, had claimed last year that he was born on Mars in his previous birth and showed outstanding planetary knowledge and special abilities which a normal human kid cannot boast of.

Boriska revealed in a video that he was a Martian pilot in his previous birth, adding that he has visited Earth two or three times. According to Boriska, there are many secrets surrounding the Great Pyramid of Giza, and the discoveries surrounding the pyramid will reshape the entire course of humanity. Boriska is now 20 years old, and he still continues making claims of his living experience on Mars in his previous birth.