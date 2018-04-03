A conspiracy theorist named Graham Hancock has claimed that aliens who allegedly monitor the International Space Station (ISS) will make contact with humans soon, thus changing the shape of the world forever.

In an exclusive interview with Daily Star, Graham said he has uncovered the evidence that these extraterrestrial beings will reveal themselves soon. He also posted an ISS live feed video on his YouTube channel featuring seven UFOs hovering near to the International Space Station.

"Sightings all over the world are increasing at a dramatic rate. We are being watched and observed like a large planet-sized scale lab experiment, I am of the opinion that the other races visiting our planet are not hostile. After all, with the technology they must employ to travel vast distances etc, I'm sure they could wipe us out in the blink of an eye," said the conspiracy theorist in the footage.

However, Graham made it clear that we are still living in the earth peacefully just because these aliens are here to help us. The conspiracy theorist strongly assured that much-anticipated disclosure will happen within the next fifteen years, and this will be based on a timescale treaty agreed by aliens and world leaders on earth.

"Eventually, they will make themselves known. There is a theory that a timescale has been firmly set and agreed by world leaders and the ET's and I think the time for disclosure will be within the next 15 years," said Graham.

According to Graham, the arrival of aliens on earth will reshape the progress of our planet as they will bring about several advancements in technology, medicines and the way in which humans live.

"Some people call them 'watchers' or 'observers'. I think these quotes are correct. There may be other hostile races too which we are being protected from also which is very reassuring," said Graham, whose books on mysteries and ancient civilizations have sold more than five million copies worldwide and have been translated to 27 languages.

However, skeptics are not convinced about the claims made by Graham on this video. They believe that the time in which Graham captured UFOs is the same moment when the Chinese out of control space station Tiangong-1 was falling down to earth.