A new video, which was shot by an American woman in Minnesota, has triggered debates among the conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts. The clip allegedly showed multiple UFOs in the night sky and later it captures the visuals of a flying object, which could be seen while releasing an energy weapon to the other.

The video of the bizarre incident was later shared via a YouTube channel called, 'UFOmania', and it has already racked up more than 25,000 views since its upload 24 hours ago.

"A closer look at the footage shows a UFO at some distance from the first object. Although I am not sure whether the glowing objects are just flares or that the UFO has fired some sort of energy weapon towards the first flying object," wrote the uploader of the footage in the description section.

The video of the weird incident has already been submitted to MUFON (Mutual UFO Network) and they are currently investigating this case. As the video went viral, viewers soon put forward various theories explaining the weird sighting.

Some viewers argued that aliens might be engaged in a secret cosmic war. A YouTube user, Lisa Crouch commented that these are all secret testings conducted by the government to stage a fake alien invasion.

"Yes I saw it, like an energy wave, we are supposed to have high tech space ships & weapons like that, I think they are testing everything out for the fake alien invasion," said Lisa in the comment section.

However, skeptics strongly believe that the objects in the video may be either reflection of lights or a high flying drone.

The new sighting was reported just a few hours after another UFO was spotted in Queensland Australia. Near the Kennedy Highway, Mareeba, a family spotted an unidentified flying object which flew in such a way that it defied all the laws of physics.