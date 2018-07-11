A bizarre fireball with a very weird trajectory was spotted in the skies of US by many on July 09, 2018.

The UFO news was initially broken by KFAN radio's A.J. Mansour via his Twitter page. Mansour revealed that he spotted the UFO in the skies of Arbor Lakes, Minnesota. The eyewitness also added that the green shooting star, which he saw had a fiery whitetail.

The news of the UFO sighting soon went viral, and many people from various parts of the country including Iowa, Michigan, Indiana, Nebraska, Minnesota, Kansas, Ohio, Wisconsin and Illinois reported that they witnessed an unidentified flying object in the sky. As per latest reports, the American Meteor Association has received more than 270 reports of a fireball sighting from people.

"Okay, peeps. I wasn't alone, UFO sighting thing tonight looked like a green shooting star. Green body with a fire whitetail. Multiple others saw the same thing, I need to know!! Somebody tell me what it was!!!," tweeted Mansour.

As the news went viral, many conspiracy theorists joined the party and started claiming that the fireball might be actually an alien spaceship from the deep space. They even argue that extraterrestrials have been visiting the earth for several years.

However, experts are not so supportive towards the alien theory and they make it clear that the fireball spotted in the United States is undoubtedly a meteorite which burned up on air as it entered the earth's atmosphere.

Earlier, an unidentified flying object crash-landed and exploded in Russia. The incident apparently happened in the west of the ex-Soviet republic of Kazakhstan, just 80 miles away from the world cup stadium where England locked horns with Sweden in the quarter-final. After the crash, local residents rushed to the crash site and they discovered debris which is seemingly made up of fibre.