Conspiracy theory channel 'mavi777' has recently uploaded an eerie video on YouTube which shows a bizarre structure on the clouds over Atlanta. In the video, a giant dome-like structure can be seen placed on the top of a cloud, and many conspiracy theorists soon jumped to the conclusion that it is an alien spaceship from outer space.

As per these conspiracy theorists, advanced alien beings are using cloaking technology to hide their existence, and in most of the times, they make use of clouds to cover up their presence.

The conspiracy theory channel reveals that the clip was apparently shot on July 19, 2018. The video has already gone viral on the internet, and viewers were quick to speculate what it could be.

After seeing the bizarre video, a section of conspiracy theorists argued that the dome-like structure on the clouds might be actually fused particles of chemtrails that did not dissipate. These theorists strongly believe that governments all around the world are intentionally spraying chemtrails on the skies for various sinister needs including weather control, mind manipulation and for hiding the presence of the alleged killer planet Nibiru.

However, skeptics claim that there is nothing special about the strange formation on the clouds. As per these skeptics, the dome-like structure is actually a shelf cloud, a completely natural phenomenon.

A few days back, WBKW-TV, an ABC affiliated television channel had released a mysterious video showing a UFO appearing in the screen during weather program 'Skywatch7'. In the video, the newscaster was seen pointing her fingers at the UFO, and shockingly, within seconds, the unidentified flying object shot off from the scene. As the video went viral, many people claimed that the object spotted in the clip could be most probably a drone. But skeptics are not that convinced with this explanation, and they assure that a drone did not have that advanced technology to travel across the skies at such a high speed.