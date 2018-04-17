A new video uploaded on YouTube by a user named 'kingwilly200' is now making rounds among UFO buffs and alien enthusiasts. The video shows a triangular UFO blinking near the International Space Station (ISS) before disappearing into the dark.

At the beginning of the video, a small twinkling light appears, and later it becomes clear revealing that it is a large spacecraft of a battleship's size.

As the video of the bizarre sighting went viral on online, legendary UFO hunter Scott C. Waring too joined the debate saying that this video is a genuine proof of alien existence, and revealed that the spacecraft has a diameter of more than 900 meters.

"This UFO is going to blow your mind! It just shows up as a single glowing orb. Then it divides into about 4-6 flashing orbs! During this time the UFO is revealed partially, meaning it is not 6 UFOs, but one large UFO of about 300 meters diameter. As you can see in the above photo, the UFO has a more TR3B shape....meaning its a triangle! To see the triangle UFO, pause the video at 1:12 to see it," wrote Waring on his website Ufosightingsdaily.

The UFO hunter also suggested that this flying object could be a secret government ship made with alien technology.

"The TR3B UFO is known as an alien craft that the USAF has modified to be flown by humans. This appears to be one of those top secret government ships. Such a craft has the capability to fly from Earth to the moon in under a minute. It is not light speed, but it's fast," wrote Waring.

However, skeptics are not convinced about the video, and they claim that the object spotted near ISS is nothing but mere lens flares. According to them, such sightings happen regularly near the ISS, and these constant sightings are mainly due to reflections and space junks.