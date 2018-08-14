Popular conspiracy theory channel 'mavi777' has uploaded an eerie video on YouTube which shows a giant UFO hovering across the skies in Baja California, Mexico. The clip apparently shot in the night skies on August 11, 2018, features a UFO emanating lights moving in an eerie manner across the skies.

At the first glance, the UFO seems triangular in shape, and it has lights equipped in each corner of its body. It should be noted that the shape of the UFO is very similar to that of the TR-3B, the alleged military aircraft working on anti-gravity technology developed by the US Air Force during the Gulf War.

As the video went viral, conspiracy theorists soon jumped to the conclusion that alien life is a reality, and the government is intentionally covering up secrets about extraterrestrials fearing public panic. These theorists also added that aliens will soon invade earth, and these spacecraft are actually scout ships sent from deep space to monitor the activities in the earth.

After watching the video, viewers also put forward various theories explaining the bizarre sky sighting.

"I believe it is a Warning. They could be saying "Imminent" earthquake or Tsunami is about to occur. Who knows really," commented GreatScott, a YouTube user.

After analyzing the video, a YouTube user named Hayley Higgins revealed that the object which appeared in the Mexican skies is very similar to that of the UFO which he spotted in San Deigo.

"It seems like the identical lights I saw in San Diego on April 12, 2018, which were also viewed the same night in Mexico first before flying north to DS," commented Higgins.

However, skeptics strongly dismissed the alien angle, and they assured that these lights are actually coming out from drones flying in formation. Some skeptics argue that lasers are being cleverly used to fabricate this video.

The new UFO sighting in Mexico was reported just a few days after a green flying object was spotted in Siberia. Even though many people claimed that the object is a meteorite, some experts ruled out this possibility and made it clear that meteorites could not travel at such a low speed.