Water is considered the key ingredient of origin of life and evolution. Now, in an interesting breakthrough, a team of physicists from Japan and Germany has discovered evidence which proves that there were lakes of water on the moon in ancient times.

During the research, the Japanese and German researchers examined 13 lunar meteorites with the help of state-of-the-art microscopes. Upon further analysis, the researchers found traces of moganite, a mineral containing silicon dioxide in one of the space rocks, NWA 2727. It should be noted that moganite gets formed on earth only when alkaline liquids get trapped under high pressure.The study report is published in the journal 'Science Advances'.

With the new discovery, alien buffs strongly believe that the moon has once harboured extraterrestrial life. They even believe that aliens may be now living in underground bases in the moon hiding from rash atmospheric conditions. These theorists even argue that the United States government has now called off their upcoming lunar mission as aliens have warned them to do so.

This is not the first time that controversies regarding alien life on the moon are surfacing online. In April, many leading media outlets reported that moon-walker Buzz Aldrin has passed a lie detector test for making claims that he witnessed an alien UFO during his course to earth's natural satellite. However, the spokesman of Aldrin later denied these claims.

A few weeks ago, 'Streetcap1', a YouTube conspiracy theory channel figured out a weird structure on the lunar surface, and he claimed that it is of the shape of a spacecraft. The conspiracy theory channel revealed that the lunar photo in which he spotted the alien spaceship is apparently an image captured by NASA's Lunar Orbiter 3.

Before making this discovery, George Graham, the Scottish UFO researcher who runs this conspiracy theory channel had spotted two mysterious objects on the lunar surface in a photo taken by Chinese lunar probe spacecraft Chang'e 3.